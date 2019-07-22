HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HENKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. 30,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,483. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

