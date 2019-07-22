Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.Hexcel also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.43-3.53 EPS.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 870,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.13 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Steris from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $230,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,445,189.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,211.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,179 shares of company stock worth $2,600,947. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

