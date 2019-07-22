Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 200 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,952.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,007,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 487,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,709. The stock has a market cap of $460.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.