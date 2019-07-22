Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HZNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Worthington Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.91.

HZNP stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.35 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $89,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $328,037.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

