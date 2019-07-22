Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,977,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 116,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.