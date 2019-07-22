Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 80 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUR. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays downgraded NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ideagen from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hurricane Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

Shares of LON HUR opened at GBX 45.20 ($0.59) on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.50 ($0.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.99. The stock has a market cap of $899.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In related news, insider Roy Kelly sold 110,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total value of £51,700,000 ($67,555,207.11).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

