IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

IBKC stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKC. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $507,289.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $972,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,518. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,504,000 after acquiring an additional 249,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 279.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 592,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

