Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

Shares of IPHS stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $544.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.41. Innophos has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,707,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after acquiring an additional 556,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 178,826 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 612,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,149 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

