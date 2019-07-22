Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $88,580.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $88,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $46.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ciena by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

