Insider Selling: First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Insider Sells $1,769,281.11 in Stock

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) insider Michael E. Kisber sold 110,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,769,281.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,854.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FHN opened at $15.95 on Monday. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 22.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6.5% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $37,696,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

