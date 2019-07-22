Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$129,400.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.94, for a total value of C$129,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,775,368.

Raymond L. Polman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Raymond L. Polman sold 15,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$131,250.00.

TSE:FR opened at C$12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -12.56.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FR shares. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

