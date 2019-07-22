Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $236,050.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $236,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STX opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valener from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised shares of from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,370,000 after acquiring an additional 209,084 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,917,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,532,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 104,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

