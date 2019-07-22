Intercontinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded to an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 5,600 ($73.17) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,006.25 ($65.42).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,514 ($72.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.66. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a one year high of GBX 5,487 ($71.70). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,257.26.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.