International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. International Speedway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

ISCA opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. International Speedway has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $45.62.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Speedway will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in International Speedway by 2,997.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in International Speedway by 145.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in International Speedway by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in International Speedway in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Speedway by 1,248.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

