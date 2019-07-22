J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

