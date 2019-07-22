Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $195.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.36.

Honeywell International stock opened at $172.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.37. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 71,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

