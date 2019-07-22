Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $139.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J beat estimates for earnings and sales in Q2 and raised the 2019 guidance for operational sales growth for the second time this year. J&J is witnessing significant generic/biosimilar headwinds in the Pharma unit in 2019. However, J&J’s sales and earnings growth is expected to accelerate in 2020 supported by contribution from new drugs like Tremfya and successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and immunology drug, Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. It has already gained FDA approval for two new drugs in 2019, Balversa and Spravato. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry this year. Headwinds like biosimilar/generic competition and pricing pressure remain. The talc and opioid litigations are overhangs on the stock.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

