JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €54.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on G24. Deutsche Bank raised RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.36 ($53.90).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €49.80 ($57.91) on Friday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 52-week high of €49.48 ($57.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.76.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

