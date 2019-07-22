JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.79 ($89.29).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €66.57 ($77.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 52-week high of €86.74 ($100.86).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

