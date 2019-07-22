JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €75.53 ($87.82).

ETR:HEI opened at €68.06 ($79.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €68.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1-year high of €74.14 ($86.21).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

