JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) a SEK 175 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 159.

Shares of STO:VOLV-B opened at SEK 148.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of SEK 143.90. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

