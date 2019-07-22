Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. GMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.63.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.02. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$3.66 and a 52 week high of C$10.01. The company has a market cap of $710.41 million and a P/E ratio of 42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$102.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.