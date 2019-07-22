Knight Therapeutics’ (GUD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of GUD opened at C$7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.40. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 31.73, a current ratio of 32.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.57.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,621,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,782,389.87. Also, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,392 shares in the company, valued at C$341,120.88. Insiders bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $315,280 in the last quarter.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

