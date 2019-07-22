Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Lowered to C$1.15 at Royal Bank of Canada

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXE. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 million and a PE ratio of -33.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,232,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,238,503.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 851,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$734,170.57.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.