Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,908. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.40). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

