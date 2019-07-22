Liberum Capital Increases Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Price Target to GBX 63

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 63 ($0.82) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Sigmaroc alerts:

LON:SRC opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. Sigmaroc has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 48 ($0.63).

In other Sigmaroc news, insider David Barrett acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £193,600 ($252,972.69).

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigmaroc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigmaroc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.