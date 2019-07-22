Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SSPG. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 696.88 ($9.11).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 701 ($9.16) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 673.45. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 641 ($8.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 784.25 ($10.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

