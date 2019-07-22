Liberum Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Liberum Capital restated their under review rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded ASOS to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities downgraded Whitbread to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,061.13 ($53.07).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,181 ($28.50) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,876.06. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,298 ($82.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 4,200 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.