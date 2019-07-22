Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $336.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 2.22%. Research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Limoneira by 27.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 247,856 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 431,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 19.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

