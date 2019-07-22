Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 38,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,561. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

