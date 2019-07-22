Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.50. Lydall shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 4,342 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Lydall and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lydall currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.55.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Lydall had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $218.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $66,466.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Lydall by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lydall by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lydall by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lydall by 153.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lydall by 713.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

