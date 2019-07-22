Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGTA. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on Obseva and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $431.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $104,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $211,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $423,790 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 384,752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

