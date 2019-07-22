ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.93-2.01 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.88-1.96 EPS.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $90.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after buying an additional 1,372,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 372,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 668,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,326,000 after purchasing an additional 287,019 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 343,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,752 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

