Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Marcus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.20 million. Marcus had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Marcus by 147.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 252.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

