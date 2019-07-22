Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Medley Capital posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 151.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FrontFour Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 2,005,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 481,588 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 77,194 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 140,595 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Medley Capital has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

