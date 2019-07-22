Mohawk Group Holdings’ (NYSE:MWK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 22nd

Mohawk Group’s (NYSE:MWK) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 22nd. Mohawk Group had issued 3,600,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mohawk Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MWK opened at $7.50 on Monday. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

