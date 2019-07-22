Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.65 Million

Analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will post $56.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.13 million. Monotype Imaging reported sales of $60.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full-year sales of $248.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.14 million to $249.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $255.80 million, with estimates ranging from $254.47 million to $257.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 141,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $692.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.96. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,405 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Monotype Imaging by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 307,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Monotype Imaging by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Monotype Imaging by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Monotype Imaging by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

