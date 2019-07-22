Morgan Stanley Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $129.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Equifax stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Equifax has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $140.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

