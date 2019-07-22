Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Given $6.39 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.39 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neptune Wellness Solutions an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $303,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 367,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

