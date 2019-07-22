NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

