Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Given $14.80 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Niu Technologies an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,728,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,612. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.93 million during the quarter.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

