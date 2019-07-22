Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $133,148.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $789,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,430 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,324 shares of company stock worth $1,882,564 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 29,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

