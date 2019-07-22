NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.42.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,256,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $149,891,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 956,288 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after buying an additional 721,996 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $274,176,000 after buying an additional 400,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,977.4% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 328,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 312,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

