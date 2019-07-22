OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of OMF opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.81.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. OneMain had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in OneMain by 19.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 211.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 49.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.