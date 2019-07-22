Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.32). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.44. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPNT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,900 over the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $356,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,329. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.44.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.