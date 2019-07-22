P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $710.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,000 shares of P H Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $105,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,725. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

