Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.68.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

