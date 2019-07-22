PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.17.

PDC Energy stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,149.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in PDC Energy by 47.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PDC Energy by 125.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

