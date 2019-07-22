Peel Hunt Boosts Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target to GBX 125

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MARS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of PureCircle in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 114.57 ($1.50).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.63) on Thursday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The firm has a market cap of $823.47 million and a PE ratio of 10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Marston’s’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

