Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on August 15th

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

PBA stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.80. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

